Sami Khan urges importance to bring attention for under utilised actors

Actor calls under utilized actors as most dedicated Pakistani performers in conversation in podcast

27 January,2023 06:13 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Sami Khan, renowned Pakistani actor, has stated that it was important to bring attention to under utilised actors so that they might receive assistance.

Sami Khan reportedly listened to a podcast lately when he answered questions posed by the host and shared his opinions about other professionals in the field.

He spoke about the most dedicated Pakistani performers who are under utilised while having a high level of performing ability.

The actor stated that there were many Pakistani actors who were included in the list of underrated actors. He said that he would like to specifically call out two actors who were doing excellent work, Faizan Sheikh and Paras Masroor.

Faizan Sheikh is a brilliant actor who has given excellent performances in both dramas and films, while Hazra Yameen has been overlooked in women despite being an incredible actress. worked with them.

Sami claimed that he did not utilise the names of overrated actors because if they are famous, it is because of Allah and should be honored, but he does mention underestimated stars because they need help.