Sarah Khan’s fresh snaps with delicious sweets bag ‘plenty of love’

19 November,2022 08:08 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has a long history of captivating the attention of netizens – through acting and net surfing.

Additionally, her pair with the famous Falak Shabir – also enables the fan to impress – also remain in the limelight. The couple is currently vacationing in the United Arab Emirates – along with daughter Alyana – and garnering the attention of fans from different parts of the world.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Raqs-e-Bismil’ star has uploaded another series of pictures – with her fans – from the UAE trip, where she is seen spending quality time with the family.

Everything looks ‘perfect’ about the snaps – especially the way the couple is dressing – which left the fans surprised, while the way - both Sarah and Falak – love their daughter Alyana, makes many of the fans emotional – at the same time.

For the photos, Sarah wrote the caption, “What a beautiful view and some delicious sweets with mine” – followed by the emoticons.

In the comments section, one of the net surfers penned, “Awesome”, and another of the followers dropped heart emojis.

The actress is an inch closer to amassing 10m followers on her Instagram account.