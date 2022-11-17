Sarah Khan, family enjoy vacation in UAE

17 November,2022 06:03 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir are spending quality time with their daughter Alyana in UAE as the ‘Rog’ singer shared a snap on his social media account on Thursday.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen spotted at the beautiful location of Dubai, the way they are enjoying their leisure time shows how happy ir is, especially when seeing daughter playing.

The most beautiful part of the series of snaps is that the garden where the family is located is full of colorful flowers that also capture the attention of netizens.

Fans also started giving feedback by sharing appreciative comments and emojis in the comment box. A user liked the post by leaving a heart emoticon.