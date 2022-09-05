Ushna Shah dubs Rizwan ‘king’ for flawless knock against India

05 September,2022 05:01 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - As Pakistan clinched victory against India last night (Sunday), excitement from across the country causes uproar as noted actress Ushna Shah is always there to express her thoughts on cricketing matters.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, she shared her thoughts over the match and penned a heartfelt note for the Green Shirts, especially for the ‘fiery’ wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who yesterday played a great knock, ensuring to make the run-chase much easier for the rest of the batters.

“What a beautiful team we have! Love our boys in green. Rizwan bro you King! Mashallah