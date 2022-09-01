Bella Hadid looks forward to help flood-stricken people of Pakistan

Entertainment Entertainment Bella Hadid looks forward to help flood-stricken people of Pakistan

Bella Hadid looks forward to help flood-stricken people of Pakistan

01 September,2022 05:23 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As the people of Pakistan have been marooned by the flash floods, voices from all across the world are expressing solidarity with the country, this time around, the noted American model, Bella Hadid has raised her voice in this regard.

While sharing a clip of the people and children stranded in flood on her Instagram account on Thursday, she wrote, “Finding real ways to help #Pakistan”. Urging her followers, she also penned, “Message me if you have any information please”.

In the video, the text is seen in which it has been written, “Children crying after witnessing kids being swept away by the floods”.



