Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch to shine on television screens in upcoming tale

Entertainment Entertainment Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch to shine on television screens in upcoming tale

Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch to shine on television screens in upcoming tale

29 August,2022 08:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Rose to fame from stand-up comedy talk show ‘Mazaaq Raat’, Mohsin Abbas Haider has been loved by fans for his versatility shown through his every project. He has appeared in various dramas along with debuting for silver screen with his film ‘Na Maloom Afrad’

After a long time since his last appearance, fans will again be able to see the actor yet again in a powerful lead character.

A new drama pairing Mohsin Abbas Haider and Anmol Baloch in lead roles is all set to air.

According to the captions of aired teasers, it’s a serial revolving around relationships riddled with conflicts, deception, and manipulation.

Its cast includes various famous names such as Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch, Saniya Shamshad, Usama Khan, Erum Akhter and Tipu Sharif along with other co-stars.

The serial is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, directed by Ali Akbar and penned by Sadia Akhtar.