LAHORE (Online): Pakistani celebrities have demanded to shut down zoos in Pakistan because of the poor and deteriorating condition of the animals which resulted in their deaths.



Recently, a rare white lion has died at the Karachi zoo after an illness.

The animals in the Karachi zoo were starving due to the unavailability of food because of non-payments to the contractors.

Here are some of the reactions recorded by the celebrities on the death of white lion: