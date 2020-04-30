(Web Desk) - According to the reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet was crowned American princess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter has been dubbed the first ever American princess by royal experts.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Andrew Morton and he told the Salon, I think what people haven’t really taken on board is that Lilibet is going to be the first ever American princess. Archie was born in the UK.

During the course of the interview, Mr Morton also shed light on the significance of Lilibet’s baptism and added, there’s some debate about whether she’s going to be christened in the US or the UK.�