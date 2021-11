LAHORE (Web Desk) – Daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardar, Bakhtawar Bhutto shared the recent pictures of her newly born son Mir Hakim on social media.

According to the details, Bakhtawar thanked her fans for the love and requested them to remember Mir in their prayers. She captioned the post with the “1 week young, Alhamdulillah”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bakhtawar and Dubai-based businessman Choudhry were engaged on Nov 27, 2020 and married earlier this year.