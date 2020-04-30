Alam Lohar died on this day in 1979 in a road accident.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 42nd death anniversary of legendary Punjabi folk singer, Alam Lohar is being observed today (Saturday).

Alam Lohar was born in 1928 at village Achh in district Gujarat of Punjab. He developed a new style of singing with "Chimta".

Alam Lohar was famous for his rendition of "Heer Waris Shah" along with other songs such as "Saif-ul-Malook" and "Jugni".

He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1979 by the government of Pakistan.

Alam Lohar died on this day in 1979 in a road accident. He was buried in Lalamusa.