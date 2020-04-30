Case registered against Sanam Marvi's ex-husband, brother-in-law over attempted kidnapping

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Singer Sanam Marvi has registered an FIR against her ex-husband, brother-in-law and their accomplices for allegedly attempting to abduct and assault her.

According to a media report, the singer said that her ex-husband Hamid Ali, brother-in-law Behlool and their accomplices tried to abduct her and assaulted her on resisting the abduction, leaving her injured. She said that she had filed an FIR about the incident in Islampura police station and submitted photographic evidence to support it.

Sanam Marvi further said that her driver saved her life and took her to safety from the scene of the crime.

It may be recalled that Sanam Marvi had approached the court on the issue of her ex-husband physically and verbally abusing her in front of their children, on which the court had issued a decree of khula.

