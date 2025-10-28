Punjab prepares Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Ordinance 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government on Tuesday finalised the Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.

Under the new ordinance, major changes have been proposed in the powers and administrative structure of the education boards. The government plans to get the ordinance approved by the Punjab Assembly.

According to the draft, the CM will now serve as the controlling authority of the boards instead of the government. Additionally, vacant positions in the education boards can be filled from the private sector, which will now be deemed eligible under the ordinance.

The amended draft states that appointments in the boards will be made with the approval of the controlling authority. In Section 12 of the 1976 Act, the words “private sector” have been added after “other boards.” The Secretary of the Higher Education Department has been designated as the controlling authority under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Amendments in Section 13 replace the term “controlling authority” with “Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department,” while Section 14 stipulates that all officers of the boards will be appointed with the controlling authority’s approval.

Under Section 16, the Secretary of the Higher Education Department will serve as the controlling authority, and officers of the boards may be directed to work as full-time officials.

Section 20 introduces new rules for assessing employee performance and discipline, adding a new sub-clause (bb) on conduct and efficiency. The ordinance also allows for immediate appointments to vacant posts.

The main objective of the ordinance is to make the functioning of education boards more effective, efficient, and transparent.



According to an official report, key administrative positions in several boards were lying vacant, affecting performance. The new provisions will allow the government to appoint qualified individuals from the private sector to fill these gaps.

Under the ordinance, the Higher Education Department will have direct authority over the boards’ management and performance. The ordinance will come into effect immediately after approval by the Punjab Assembly and will apply to all education boards across Punjab.

Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, has approved these major amendments to the 1976 Act.