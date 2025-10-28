Punjab announces weekly holiday for all special education institutions

Sources said the decision has been made for the convenience of both teachers and students.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a weekly holiday for all special education institutions across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Special Education, there will be no classes held on Saturdays in any special education institute.

Copies of the notification have been sent to all District Education Officers and Chief Executive Officers.

Sources said the decision has been made for the convenience of both teachers and students.

