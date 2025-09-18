Punjab Colleges clinch top positions in intermediate results 2025

Punjab Group of Colleges once again leading by securing the majority of top positions.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – All Punjab Boards have declared the Intermediate Part-II results 2025, with Punjab Group of Colleges once again leading by securing the majority of top positions.

Lahore

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results of Intermediate Annual Examinations 2025. According to the released statistics, the overall pass percentage this year stood at 60.86%, compared to 60.45% last year.

A total of 180,329 students appeared in the exams, out of which 109,741 passed.

In Lahore Board, 70% of girls passed, while the success rate of boys remained at 48%.

Multan

The BISE Multan has also announced the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025 results.

Students once again demonstrated hard work and dedication by securing excellent results.

Punjab Group of Colleges reaffirmed its dominance by securing 14 top positions. Teachers, students, and parents expressed joy over the remarkable success, while board officials extended special congratulations to high-achieving students.

Gujranwala

The BISE Gujranwala declared the Intermediate Part-II First Annual Examination 2025 results. According to Chairman Naveed Haider Shirazi, a total of 135,810 students appeared, out of which 85,702 passed, with a pass ratio of 63.10%.

Punjab Group of Colleges once again showcased excellence by bagging 22 out of 33 top positions. Subhan Iqbal of Punjab College secured second overall position with 1157 marks, while Zaviar Ahmed stood third with 1156 marks.

Faisalabad

In the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025, BISE Faisalabad recorded a pass percentage of 73.71%. Out of 104,009 students, 76,661 were declared successful.

Bahawalpur

The BISE Bahawalpur also announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025. According to board statistics, 55,727 students appeared in the exams, of which 35,404 passed, with an overall success rate of 63.53%.

Punjab Group of Colleges secured 7 top positions in Bahawalpur, further proving its strong academic performance.

Board officials congratulated all successful candidates, emphasizing that this success is the result of combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents. Outstanding students will soon be awarded certificates and prizes by the board.