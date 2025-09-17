Punjab boards announce position holders of intermediate exam 2025

The Lahore board declares position holders with girls dominating the top positions

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Lahore have announced the names of position holders for the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examinations 2025.

LAHORE

The Lahore board declared its position holders with girls dominating the top positions.

In the General Science Group, Muhammad Usman topped among boys and Hadiya Yousaf among girls — both securing the same marks, placing them jointly at the top. The third position was shared by three students due to same scores.

Khadija Tahira of a private college secured first position with 1159 marks while Maliha Khan of Kinnaird College clinched the second position with 1157 marks.

The third position was shared by three students as Haram Irfan from Punjab College Kasur, Muhammad Tanveer and Muhammad Shaban from Punjab College secured 1156 marks each.

In General Science Group, Muhammad Usman secured first position with 1136 marks.

Subhan Zahoor and Haji Abdullah shared second position with 1134 marks.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdullah shared third position with 1130 marks.

RAWALPINDI

The first position in Rawalpindi was clinched by Areej Shafqat Hayat of Punjab College with 1148 marks.

Ayesha Mushtaq of Punjab College secured second position with 1139 marks.

Meanwhile, Eman Fatima got third position with 1138 marks in Rawalpindi board.

SARGODHA

Huma Abid secured first position with 1146 marks in Sargodha board.

Elaaf Sarwar and Aden Ali shared second position with 1144 marks.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Zia secured third position with 1143 marks in Sargodha board.

FAISALABAD

The first position was clinched by Muhammad Zain who got 1163 marks in Faisalabad board.

Mehmood Ahmad Khan got second position with 1161 marks.

The third position was shared by Muhammad Nauman Majeed who got 1160 marks.

BAHAWALPUR

The first position was clinched by Hoorain Akram who got 1164 marks in Bahawalpur board.

Abeeha Ijaz secured second position with 1163 marks.

Meanwhile, Maliha Khan grabbed third position with 1162 marks in Bahawalpur board.