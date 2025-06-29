PCTB blunders: Delhi Red Fort mistakenly featured as Lahore Fort in Chemistry textbook

The error appeared in the chapter on environmental science and smog

Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 12:52:56 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A major oversight by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has come to light after it mistakenly published an image of Delhi’s Red Fort in place of Lahore’s Shahi Qila in a first-year Chemistry textbook.

The error appeared in the chapter on environmental science and smog, where the caption beneath the photo incorrectly labelled Delhi’s Red Fort as the Lahore Fort.

Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has ordered an inquiry into the incident, stating that action will be taken once the facts are established.