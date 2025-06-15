Maryam Nawaz announces free university education for children of industrial workers

Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 12:57:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a landmark initiative to provide free higher education at COMSATS University to the children of registered industrial and mines workers across the province.

According to the official statement, the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund has begun accepting applications following the Chief Minister’s directive.

Eligible children will be granted admission at seven COMSATS University campuses including Islamabad, Lahore, Abbottabad, Wah Cantt, Attock, Sahiwal, and Vehari. The Government of Punjab will bear the full cost of tuition fees.

Special provisions have also been made for the children of disabled and deceased workers, ensuring their inclusion in the program. Application deadlines vary by campus, with the earliest closing on July 9 (Islamabad campus), 17 July (Lahore campus), 4 August (Wah Cantt and Abbotabad campus), 11 August (Attock campus), and the latest on August 15 (Sahiwal campus).

Applicants must submit a complete form along with the worker’s CNIC, registration certificate, the student’s CNIC or B-form, and either a social security card or EOBI proof. Applications will be processed online via the COMSATS admissions portal.

Punjab CM reaffirmed her commitment to labor welfare, stating, “Workers are the pride of our province. We are opening the gates of the best educational institutions for their children. No child in Punjab—regardless of their background—should be deprived of education.”

She added that the Punjab government is taking “historic and unprecedented steps” to ensure the wellbeing of laborers and their families.