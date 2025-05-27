Punjab govt keeps schools open on Youm e Takbeer with special programs

Schools will organise speech contests, art competitions, and national song performances

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to keep all schools open on Youm e Takbeer, May 28.

According to the School Education Department, a circular has been sent to all district education authorities instructing them to conduct special assemblies featuring patriotic songs, tributes to the armed forces, and Youm e Takbeer–themed activities.

Schools will organise speech contests, art competitions, and national song performances at the district level. Winners of these events will receive Prizes of Rs. 50,000.

Following the Youm e Takbeer celebrations, the summer vacation schedule for all schools will be announced.