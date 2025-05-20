Punjab govt announces summer vacation for educational institutions from May 28

All schools will conduct classes under reduced hours until May 28

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for educational institutions in Punjab.

Punjab's Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat said that summer holidays in schools will begin from May 28. This decision will apply to all government and private schools.

Besides, the Punjab Education Department has also reduced school hours due to the rising temperatures.

He made the announcement through his official social media account, stating that government schools will now operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

