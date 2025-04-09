Punjab schools mandates shalwar kameez, dupatta for female teachers

Dept has instructed all public and private schools in Punjab to make arrangements for Zuhr prayers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab School Education Department has introduced a new dress code for teachers, mandating shalwar kameez and dupatta for female teachers, while banning jeans and T-shirts for male teachers.

The department has also imposed a restriction on female students wearing makeup.

In its directives, the department has instructed all public and private schools in Punjab to make arrangements for Zuhr prayers during school hours.

The new guidelines follow similar actions by the Sindh Education Department. On March 26, the Sindh Education Department introduced a code of conduct for school teachers, prohibiting excessive makeup, jewelry, and high heels for female teachers, and restricting male teachers from wearing jeans and T-shirts.

However, after media reports on the dress code, the Sindh Education Department clarified that no specific dress was banned in schools.

The department emphasised that the issued guidelines should be considered as advisory principles, not mandatory orders.