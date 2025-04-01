Punjab announces new summer timings for schools

Education Education Punjab announces new summer timings for schools

Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM,

Follow on Published On: Tue, 01 Apr 2025 10:16:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab School Education Department has issued a revised schedule for government schools' summer timings, effective from April 7 to October 15.

Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while Friday’s classes will be dismissed at 11:30 AM.

Double-shift schools will run from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second shift will continue from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM. On Fridays, second-shift classes will begin at 2:30 PM.