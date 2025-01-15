Option to study in Urdu or English introduced in new grade 9 syllabus

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A new syllabus comprising seven books has been prepared for grade 9 students in Punjab, allowing them to study the curriculum in either Urdu or English, as per their preference.

Previously, the grade 9 syllabus was published only in English. The revised syllabus includes books on Urdu, English, and Mathematics, along with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science.

The Punjab Textbook Board has informed all educational institutions and boards about the changes. Starting in 2026, the annual Grade 9 exams will be based on the new syllabus.