Schools in Karachi closed on Friday amid heavy rain forecast

Karachi commissioner issues a notification to the effect

Updated On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 12:17:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The city administration has decided to close all public and private schools in Karachi on Friday due to heavy rain forecast.

According to a handout from the Karachi commissioner's office, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi issued orders to close all public and private schools in all districts of Karachi on Friday, Aug 30, in light of the Meteorological Department's advisory.

The Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainstorms in Karachi and most parts of Sindh.

The strong monsoon system near Tharparkar and India’s Rann of Kutch may penetrate into Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts, bringing torrential rains with thunderstorm, the Met Office said.