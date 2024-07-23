Sindh govt extends summer vacation by Aug 14 due to monsoon

Education Education Sindh govt extends summer vacation by Aug 14 due to monsoon

The interim government had set the academic session to start on August 1

Follow on Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 20:17:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation by August 14 due to the monsoon season.

Public and private educational institutions across Sindh, including Karachi, will reopen on August 15, as per the notification.

The notification from the Sindh government cites extreme heat and the monsoon as reasons for the extension. However, this decision has also delayed the academic session 2024/25 by 15 days, which was initially set to begin on April 15.

Previously, the interim government had set the academic session to start on August 1, likely due to the unavailability of textbooks. It is still believed that textbooks are not available. The directorates of public schools in Sindh have not yet received any schedule from the Sindh Textbook Board regarding the distribution of textbooks. Thus, both the harsh weather and the lack of textbooks have contributed to the extension of the holidays.

This decision will also affect private schools that do not follow the Sindh Textbook Board curriculum, including Cambridge schools offering O-Level and A-Level programs.

Similarly, government colleges that were supposed to reopen on August 1 will now remain closed. According to the Department of Education's announcement, school holidays in Sindh have been extended until August 14 due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The notification was issued on the instructions of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

