Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board abolition on the cards

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 15:55:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) is likely to be dissolved, it is learned.

According to sources in the PCTB, four different educational entities will now be consolidated into a single organisation.

They say that the Punjab Textbook Board, Punjab Education Commission, teachers training department as well as curriculum development would be integrated into one institution.

Reports indicate that the Punjab chief minister will lead the department, with the education minister serving as its vice chairman.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat has announced the formation of a new institution before the next year's budget. This institution will prioritise consultation with teachers in book creation, exam design and grading, aiming to better align with teaching practices and student needs.

Hayat highlights the challenges arising from disconnected departments, stating that the disconnect among curriculum developers, examiners and educators has led to increased student cheating and failures.