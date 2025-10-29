Two suspected robbers arrested in Karachi incidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) Police arrested two outlaws wanted in many cases of heinous crimes in two incidents here on Tuesday.

In the first incident, an alleged robber was tracked down after an 'encounter' with police in Shara-e-Noor Jahan. According to police, two suspects riding a motorcycle were given a signal to stop for checking. They did not comply with the police order and opened fire.

Police retaliated and injured a robber who was identified as Assad. His accomplice escaped. The arrested suspect was admitted to hospital. Initial report suggested that the arrested suspect was wanted in many cases.

In another incident in Sarjani Town, an alleged bandit was arrested on secret information. He was identified as Mushtaq. He was history-sheeter. An illegal pistol and stolen valuables were seized from him. Further investigation was under way.

A man was shot at and injured on Super Highway. He was admitted to hospital. Police were investigating.

