Rs114m drugs seized at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan Customs at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi successfully foiled two attempts of smuggling drugs into Pakistan worth Rs114 million through International Mail Office, Karachi.

According to press release issued by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here Tuesday, in the first case, 1.69 Kg Marijuana worth Rs52 million was detected. The parcel contained declared description as ‘Amulets’ and it arrived from Thailand.

Whereas, in the second case, 1,945 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills worth Rs. 62 million were detected from a parcel of ‘Vacuum Cleaner’ which arrived from Belgium.

The surge in global e-commerce has significantly increased the volume of goods crossing borders. With that growth comes heightened risk, as criminal networks and individuals increasingly attempt to exploit mail system for drug trafficking.

Effective performance of Pakistan Customs officers and officials continues to result in the interception of significant quantities of illicit drugs, preventing harm before it reaches communities.

Pakistan Customs remains committed to strict vigilance against narcotics smuggling through any means including international mail, the press release added.