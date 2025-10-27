ASI arrested, SHO booked on rape charges in Mirpur Khas

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar suspended the SHO and ASI, and formed a committee to investigate the matter.

MIRPUR KHAS (Dunya News) - An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been arrested in connection with the rape of a complainant who came to a police station for the recovery of her missing child, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

ASI Faisal Mehar is accused of abetting his SHO, who is on the run in this case, in subjecting the woman complainant to rape.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar suspended the SHO and ASI, and formed a committee to investigate the matter. DSP Aslam Jagarani has been deputed to conduct the inquiry.

Main accused in the case sub-inspector Mir Khadam has been suspended. A case has been registered against him. Police were raiding to track down the culprit.

The rape victim belonged to Punjab, and she went to Mirpur Khas in search of her missing child. On the directives of Sindh DIG, a case has been registered against the fleeing SHO.

