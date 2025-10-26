Three killed, eight injured as two groups trade fire at wedding in Bannu

Initial investigation suggests that a dance party was going on at a wedding party when a row ensued over teasing dancers

BANNU (Dunya News) – Three persons were killed and eight injured at a wedding ceremony after two groups traded fire over a dispute of teasing transgender persons called for a dance party here on Saturday night.

According to police, the gruesome act of triple murder took place in Nar Jaffar of Bannu district.

The injured were admitted to hospital, where three of them were stated to be in a critical condition. Having being informed, police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation.

The initial investigation suggests that a dance party was going on at a wedding party when a row ensued over teasing dancers. They were stated to be transgender persons.

The marriage party turned out to be a nightmare for families of groom and bride. The armed groups escaped after the incident. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects, with a resolve to reach out to the criminals and bring them to justice.

