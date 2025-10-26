Police conduct combing operations in parts of Karachi

The police teams checked motorcyclists, houses, hotels, hostels, and temporary lodges in different localities of PNT Colony, with an aim to track down illegal Afghan nationals

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police carried out combing operations in different areas here on Saturday night.

SDPOs of Defence, Sadar, Clifton and Darakhshan supervised the operations for effective monitoring. SHOs of Defence, Boot Basin, Sadar, Aram Bagh, Artillery Madan and Sahil Police Stations joined their teams to conduct the operations.

BOY INJURED BY STRAY BULLET

A seven-year-old was injured when a stray bullet hit him in Baldia Town. He was identified as Adnan. The victim was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

TWO SUSPECTED OUTLAWS ARRESTED

Police arrested two suspected street criminals after an encounter with law enforcers. They were identified as Bahadur Saeed, Baskshi Rahman. He got injuries during the shootout.

They were admitted to hospital. A stolen bike, illegal weapons and looted cash were recovered from the arrested outlaws.

