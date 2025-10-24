Citizen moves court over $850,000 digital wallet transfer

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A case has reached court involving the alleged illegal transfer of 850,000 US dollars from a citizen’s digital wallet after being illegally detained at the airport.

The affected citizen has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Sindh High Court, and police authorities, stating that the airport police refused to register an FIR, forcing him to approach the court.

According to the letter, the subordinate court directed SSP Malir to appoint a DSP-ranked officer as the investigating officer and begin an inquiry. The accused individuals have allegedly threatened to erase CCTV footage related to the incident.

The citizen further stated that within the past 48 hours, the Airport SHO showed him CCTV clips on a laptop, revealing that footage from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on certain cameras had been deleted or overwritten.

He added that the airport’s CCTV system normally retains footage for 28 to 30 days, warning that further delay could result in permanent data loss.

The citizen urged authorities to secure the original CCTV recordings and requested that the Punjab Forensic Laboratory or NADRA Video Lab verify any tampering. He also asked for a report on the CCTV footage preservation to be presented before the trial court.