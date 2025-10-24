Bahawalpur youth dies in police custody, seven officers suspended in Karachi

Body’s post-mortem will be conducted under a magistrate’s supervision to determine the exact cause of death

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A young man from Bahawalpur, Irfan, died allegedly due to torture while in the custody of Karachi’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Friday.



His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

According to the victim’s family, Irfan Ahmed from Ahmadpur East, Bahawalpur, had come to Karachi for a visit. On Wednesday morning, he went to Ayesha Manzil for breakfast with his friends, where SIU personnel detained all four of them.

The family stated that all four friends’ mobile phones were switched off, and despite searching different areas, they could not locate them. On Thursday evening, Irfan’s uncle received a call from the SIU office and was informed about Irfan’s death.

Relatives said Irfan had visited Karachi for the first time and claimed he died as a result of SIU police torture. They appealed to the Sindh chief minister and inspector general to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, SSP SIU Amjad Sheikh suspended seven personnel, including three ASIs, allegedly involved in the incident.

Police officials said an investigation is underway, and the body’s post-mortem will be conducted under a magistrate’s supervision to determine the exact cause of death.

