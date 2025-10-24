Seven arrested in Kasur search operations, arms, drugs seized

The operations were carried out on the directives of Muhammad Esa Khan to control crimes in the city. One-kg heroin, two-kg Chars, 240-litre liquor and two pistols were seized from the outlaws.

KASUR (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested seven suspected outlaws with drugs, spurious liquor and illegal weapons during search operations in different areas here on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The operations were carried out on the directives of DPO Muhammad Esa Khan to control crimes in the city. One-kg heroin, two-kg Chars, 240-litre liquor and two pistols were seized from the outlaws. They were identified as Irfan, Basharat, Muhammad Ahmad, Afzal, Habibullah, Javaid, and Shahzad.

Police checked 14 houses and interrogated 27 people during the search operations. Those arrested included two notorious outlaws wanted by police in many serious cases.

Police claimed to have brought down crime rate with search operations and raids on suspects outlaws in different areas of Kasur.



