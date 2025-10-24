Karachi police arrest domestic worker with gold biscuits, foreign currency

The under custody suspect revealed to police that he purchased house and cars from stolen money

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police arrested a domestic worker with millions of rupees valuables including cash, foreign currency, and gold biscuits, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

According to Sahil police, a woman complainant told police that her help working in her house for eight years stole valuables and cash.

Police on her complaint arrested the suspect and started investigation. During the interrogation, he admitted his crime and revealed that he purchased vehicles and houses from the stolen money and gold.

Police have expanded the circle of their interrogation and are looking into his bank accounts, with the expectation that the under custody suspected thief could make startling revelations.

