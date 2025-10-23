Teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for assaulting student in Rawalpindi

The case was registered in May 2022 at Nasirabad Police Station.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A teacher who assaulted a student has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi.

Additional Sessions Judge Afshan Ijaz Sufi announced the verdict, sentencing convict Muhammad Afzal to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs200,000 and Rs500,000 in compensation to the victim.

