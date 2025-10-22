Suspected robber lynched, accomplice injured by mob in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was lynched and his accomplice badly injured by a mob in a Korangi area here on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

Police got a distress call about the mob lynching and scrambled to the crime scene. The dead and the injured could not be identified. Law enforcers were investigating the incident, looking at different angles.

In an incident in Sargodha, an 11-year-old girl was subjected to rape by a suspect identified as Hashim. The girl returning home from a seminary when the accused forcibly took the girl to a deserted place. Police on the complaint of the victim’s father have registered a case.

Raids were being conducted to track down the suspect. Police were taking help of CCTV cameras to reach out to the criminal.

