Man kills two young daughters amid crushing debt pressure

A case has been registered against the suspect, and further investigation is underway

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A horrific incident unfolded in Karachi on Tuesday where a ruthless father brutally slit the throats of his two young daughters.

According to police officials, the shocking crime took place in Block G, Kosar Niazi Colony of North Nazimabad, where the accused, Akbar, mercilessly killed his daughters, Zainab and Aaliya. Police have arrested the suspect.

Authorities said that initial investigations revealed the accused was under severe financial stress and burdened by heavy debts. He reportedly owed money from various community committees that he could not repay due to unemployment.

Police officials further stated that the arrested man, Akbar, is a father of six children — one son and five daughters. The victims, Zainab and Aaliya, were his third and fourth daughters.

A case has been registered against the suspect, and further investigation is underway.