Facial recognition technology helps Karachi police arrest fugitive

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The South Zone police on Monday night arrested an accused in the first successful operation under the Safe City Project.

DIG South said that the South Zone Police arrested a fugitive through the use of advanced facial recognition technology.

“Data Corner received an alert through facial recognition system, and a motorcyclist was identified through the facial recognition. The suspect turned out to be history-sheeter,” the DIG revealed.

He said that the police personnel took immediate action and stopped the suspect and checked his National Identity Card.

During the verification, it was found that the accused's name is Abdul Azim, who was wanted by the police in six cases. He said that the police detained the accused and started further legal proceedings.

