Three killed, two injured by robbers in Sindh's Ubauro

UBAURO (Dunya News) – Robbers gunned down three persons and injured two here on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the robbers ambushed five passers-by and killed three persons and injured two. The dead and the injured were shifted to hospital. The dead were identified as Ayub, Aslam and Rano. The injured were identified as Zahoor and Ayaz.

Police said a robber named Wazeer on social media accepted the responsibility of killing the citizens. High-ups of Sindh police took notice of the murder of innocent persons, and formed teams for the arrest of the robbers involved in triple murder.

According to police, law enforcers are raiding hideouts of the bandits by cordoning off different areas.

