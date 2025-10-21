Six POs among 16 suspects arrested in Hangu operation

The law enforcers have seized a huge cache of weapons including explosives, six hand-grenades, a Kalashnikov, two safety fuse, 300 cartridges and 14 rocket fuses.

HANGU (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested 16 suspects including six proclaimed offenders in a search operation carried on intelligence information in Toor Odridarsumandar here on Monday night.

According to Hangu DPO, the suspects were involved in heinous crimes including terrorism, targeted killings, kidnapping. He said facilitators of the terrorists had also been arrested.

The law enforcers have seized a huge cache of weapons including explosives, six hand-grenades, a Kalashnikov, two safety fuse, 300 cartridges and 14 rocket fuses.

The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, with expectation for more arrests on the bases of extracted information from them.

With these arrests and recovery of huge arms and explosives, crime rate and terror activities will come down. Police have intensified patrol and surveillance in the area.

