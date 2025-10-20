Cop held after video showing him teasing woman in bus goes viral

SARGODHA (Web Desk) – Police on Sunday claimed to have tracked down a highway patrol officer after a video showing him harassing a woman on a bus went viral.

According to police, the incident occurred near Narowal Chowk, Muridke, where the officer reportedly harassed a woman passenger.

Police said that the suspected officer from the Highway Patrol has been taken into custody following the incident.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared a photo of the arrested officer behind bars on social media, writing: “Arrested! Zero tolerance for harassment.”

Meanwhile, in a separate raid carried out in the Yazman area of Bahawalpur, police apprehended a suspect who harassed a woman.

The Crime Control Department (CCD) said in a statement that the suspect attempted to escape at the time of arrest, but crashed into a tree and sustained injuries. Police registered a case.