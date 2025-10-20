Balochistan MPA's brother gunned down

CM Sarfraz Bugti takes notice of the murder; expresses condolence with the bereaved family

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Unidentified assailants armed with sophisticated weapons gunned down the brother of an MPA of Balochistan Assembly on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to Pajngur SP, the gruesome incident occurred in Pajngur district where armed men shot dead Walid Saleh Baloch, brother of MPA Rahmat Saleh Baloch. He fell victim to the attackers near his house and died before being shifted to hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the murder and sought a report from Makran Division commissioner and Makran DIG.

The provincial chief executive expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

The CM resolved that the culprits will not be able to escape the law, with directives to police to cart off the perpetrators at the earliest to bring them to justice.

