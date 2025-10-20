SHO among three cops injured in operation against illegal Afghans

Police arrested two illegal Afghan nationals and their as many facilitators for showing resistance and injuring the law enforcers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three policemen – an SHO among them – were injured during an operation against illegal Afghan refugees in a Bari Imam area of Secretariat police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Police arrested two illegal Afghan nationals and their as many facilitators for showing resistance and injuring the law enforcers.

According to police sources, their two accomplices managed to escape. A manhunt was launched for the fleeing suspects. The situation turned violent when illegal Afghan immigrants and their facilitators scuffled with the operation team.

A countrywide operation has been launched to send Afghan refugees to their country. Thousands of Afghan nationals have so far been sent to Afghanistan.

