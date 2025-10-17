Polio team security officer shot dead in Balochistan

This is the third death of a law enforcer since the start of nationwide polio drive from October 13

(Web Desk) - Attacks on security personnel deputed for the safeguard of polio teams during the ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign seem unstoppable as another cop lost his life at the hands of terrorists, taking the death toll to three within a week.

The latest incident occurred in Surab district of Balochistan on Thursday where a Balochistan Constabulary officer, deployed for the protection of an anti-polio vaccination team, was shot dead, Levies officials confirmed.

In a statement, the Levies authorities said that the constabulary personnel were travelling from Kalat to Khuzdar after completing their duties for the anti-polio campaign when unidentified assailants opened fire.

The officials said that the officers retaliated, resulting in the killing of one attacker during the exchange of fire.

Law enforcement personnel later cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace other suspects involved in the attack.

This was the third security officer who was gunned down during the ongoing nationwide anti-polio campaign targeting 45 million children across the country.

Previously, a Levies personnel and a policeman were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat and Nowshera on October 14 and 15, respectively.