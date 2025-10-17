12 Afghan refugees detained on suspicion in Hyderabad operation

The suspects have been shifted to a police station for verification and interrogation

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Thursday night conducted a combing operation in Shah Latif Colony and its surrounding localities and took 12 Afghan nationals into custody after they failed to satisfy the law enforcers with their valid documents.

The suspects have been shifted to a police station for verification and interrogation, a Sindh police spokesman said.

SSP Adeel Chandio said the police would continue operations against illegal foreigners.

A few days ago, several Afghan nationals living illegally in different localities of Karachi were arrested in a joint action carried out by police, rangers and CTD.

The operation was conducted against Afghan refugees residing illegally in Karachi. Rangers, CTD and Sohrab Goth police conducted the operation under the command of DSP Aurangzeb Khattak.