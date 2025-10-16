Four robbers injured, held after 'encounters' in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested four suspected robbers after ‘encounters’ in different areas of the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday.

In Memon Colony, Saeedabad police arrested two suspected bandits after they were injured in a shootout with the police. A stolen motorcycle, weapons and valuables were seized from them. They were shifted to hospital. They were identified as Sadam Hussain and Sian Baksh.

In Lyari, an alleged robber was injured and arrested after an ‘encounter’ with police. He was identified as Bilal alias Tension. A stolen bike, a pistol and valuables were recovered from his possession. He was admitted to hospital.

Kala Coat police arrested a suspected robber after he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was identified as Haris. A stolen motorcycle, weapons and other valuables have been seized. He was under treatment in hospital.



