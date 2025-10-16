Two outlaws killed from accomplices firing during 'encounters' with CCD

SAHIWAL/OKARA (Dunya News) – Two alleged hardcore criminals were killed allegedly from the firing of their own accomplices during ‘encounters’ with CCD police on Wednesday night.

According to Sahiwal CCD, suspect Ilyas, alias Ilyasi, was taken out from the firing of his own accomplices during an ‘encounter’ with law enforcer. Police on a security barrier gave a signal to a motorcycle to stop for checking. The bike riders did not comply with the police order and instead opened fire, ensuing an exchange of fire, which lasted for some times.

When the guns fell silent, they searched the area and found a robber dead. Valuables and arms have been recovered. His accomplices escaped, with police launching a search operation for the fleeing outlaws.

In the outskirts of Okara, a robber was killed in police ‘encounter’. His identification could not be ascertained. His three accomplices escaped. Police have cordoned off the area to track down the culprits.

