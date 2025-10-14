Five suspects involved in Karachi street crimes arrested

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Monday night claimed to have tracked down five suspects involved in street crimes in Defence area.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Raza Muhammad, Shahzaib, Sahil, Seem and Shahabudeen. A case has been registered against the accused.

The law enforcers claimed to have recovered snatched valuables including jewellery, mobile phones, cash and weapons.

Police were investigating against them looking at different angles with the aim of reaching out to their other accomplices.

Police have stepped up patrolling in different areas of the provincial metropolis to ensure protection to life and property of the people of Karachi. Police high-ups believe the arrest of the street criminals to help reduce crims.

