Rs15m jewellery, cash taken away in house robbery

Girl shot dead, brother injured

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Robbers decamped with jewellery and cash worth Rs15million from a house after taking the inmates hostage at a gunpoint in Bhatti Nagar police jurisdiction here on Monday.

Family head Farhan Sheikh of Citizens Colony told police that four armed men stormed into his house and plundered 35-tola jewellery and cash worth Rs15million after taking the family members hostage.

On his complaint, police have registered a case and started investigation.

GIRL SHOT DEAD

In Gujranwala, a suspect, who was recently released from jail, gunned down a girl and injured his brother. The accused identified as Hassan killed 17-year-old girl Eman and injured her brother after he nurtured grudge against them over complaining to his family about harassing the deceased girl.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the fleeing killer. Police vowed to bring the culprit to justice at the earliest.
 

