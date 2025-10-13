Several illegal Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi operation

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Several Afghan nationals living illegally in different localities of the city have been arrested in a joint action carried out by police, rangers and CTD, Dunya News reported here on Sunday night.

According to sources, the operation was conducted against Afghan refugees residing illegally in Karachi. The action led to the arrest of several illegal Afghan nationals.

Rangers, CTD and Sohrab Goth police conducted the operation under the command of DSP Aurangzeb Khattak.

According to sources, several suspects have been detained so far in this joint operation in Sohrab Goth and investigations are under way. The aim of the operation is to identify illegal residents, verify identity documents, and ensure law and order.

Senior police officials said that the action is being taken under the national policy against Afghans residing illegally.

